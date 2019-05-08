Please note: Due to exceptionally high demand, personalized pieces will require an additional 4 weeks for production. We promise it's worth the wait.
Please note all personalized items are not eligible for return
All of our clothing is wildly versatile but this piece leads the pack-able to be styled a thousand different ways. Ok, we haven’t actually counted that many, but it’s pretty safe to say the possibilities are endless. Wear this winning number like a relaxed jacket over your favorite outfit or fasten the double-breasted buttons for a sexy mini dress.
Fabric: 97% polyester, 3% spandex
Care: Dry clean only
Fit: When worn open as a jacket the blazer has an oversized, relaxed fit. For a more structured style, fasten the buttons and wear it as a tailored dress. Model is 5'10" wearing a size 2.
On-Demand: Sustainable, luxury fashion exactly when you want it. This garment is cut and sewn within 5 to 7 days of placing your order and delivered directly to you. It’s that simple.