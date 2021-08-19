Florena

Florena Fermented Skincare 24h Hydrating Face Mask

The Florena 24H Hydrating Face Mask has been created to give your skin an intensive moisture boost. Enriched with fermented Camellia Sinensis and fermented Olive Oil this natural face mask will leave your skin feeling soft, smooth and supple. - The natural vegan face masks from Florena are certified COSMOS Natural by The Soil Association are a rich creamy texture, making them an intensive moisturising treatment for dehydrated skin. - Our fermented olive oil is an antioxidant powerhouse, with 50X more Omega 6 and Omega 9 fatty acids than non-fermented olive oil - This powerful antioxidant function means that it can fight against the harmful effects of free radicals and strengthen the hydrolipidic film of the skin, protecting it from external influencers Florena is born from fermentation, COSMOS Natural Certified by the Soil Association this natural skincare innovation unlocks antioxidant power for your skin. Through our fermentation process of carefully selected flowers and precious oils this transforms ingredients from nature into powerful skincare actives, resulting in a formula enriched with 10 times more Omega fatty acids*. This vegan face mask contains only natural fragrances, is suitable for all skin types and is Dermatologically approved. Supercharge your skin with the natural power of fermentation. The Florena Philosophy: - Fermentation is a natural and unique process. All our products contain powerful fermented actives, ingredients transformed and enhanced for your skin - Florena is certified COSMOS NATURAL by the Soil Association. The Florena 24H Hydrating natural Face Mask is a 99.47% natural origin formula and only contains natural fragrances. - With vegan formulas our products contain no animal or animal derived ingredients Directions - Use a face cleanser such as the Florena Natural Cleansing bar and a Florena Toner to prepare the skin - Apply generously, avoiding the eye and lip area. - Leave on for 5 minutes, Remove excess with a cloth - Use once or twice per week - For a radiance boost you can add 1 or 2 drops of the Florena Illuminating facial oil to the face mask to personalise skincare to your needs" Ingredients Caprylic/Capric Triglyceride, Glycerin, Prunus Amygdalus Dulcis Oil, Butyrospermum Parkii Butter, Coco-Caprylate/Caprate, Polyglyceryl-2 Stearate, Hydrogenated Palm Kernel Glycerides, Hydrogenated Olive Oil, Behenyl Alcohol, Glyceryl Stearate, Lactobacillus Ferment, Microcrystalline Cellulose, Pseudozyma Epicola/Olive Fruit Oil Ferment Filtrate, Stearyl Alcohol, Lactobacillus/Camellia Sinensis Leaf/Clover Flower/Cocoa Flower Ferment Filtrate, Olea Europaea Fruit Oil, Simmondsia Chinensis Seed Oil, Passiflora Edulis Seed Oil, Helianthus Annuus Seed Oil, Olea Europaea Oil Unsaponifiables, Hydrogenated Palm Glycerides, Tocopherol, Glyceryl Caprylate, Glyceryl Undecylenate, Xanthan Gum, Cellulose Gum, Citric Acid, Sodium Hydroxide, Benzyl Alcohol, Methyl Benzoate, Linalool, Citral, Benzyl Salicylate, Limonene, Citronellol, Eugenol, Parfum. With fermented Camellia sinensis & fermented Olive Oil