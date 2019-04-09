Search
Products fromShopHandbagsTop Handle
Clare V.

Flore Woven Bag

$275.00$220.00
At Shopbop
Fabric: Raffia Brass hardware Box clasp at top Optional strap Lined Weight: 9oz / 0.26kg Imported, India Style #CLARE20636
Featured in 1 story
19 Sale Items To Buy Now On Shopbop
by Eliza Huber