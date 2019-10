Vintage

Florals Have Gone Dark: Wearable Printed Dresses You’ll Be Rotating This Autumn

£18.00

Buy Now Review It

At asos marketplace

Lovely blue and black floral vintage dress with frills and shoulder pads. There is no size or material label. Model is a UK 10 and 5"6. Length of the dress is 41 inches, chest 19, waist 16 inches, has a zip at the back.