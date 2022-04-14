Nails Inc.

Florals… For Spring? Nail Polish Set

$22.00

Buy Now Review It

At Sephora

How groundbreaking! These shades are infused with peony extract. Each shade is fully pigmented with full-cover payoff, designed to be worn together for maximum impact, and formulated in the NAILS INC. long-wearing formula with the patented wide, hugging brush for flawless application. They’re inspired by all things spring, but you can wear them all year round.