Ganni
Floral Wrap Dress
£230.00
At My Theresa
Ganni makes a case for the eternally flattering wrap dress with this billowing style, which has been designed exclusively for Mytheresa in a cheery floral print. The design has been crafted from a gauzy mesh fabric, and it falls gracefully with V-neckline, voluminous sleeves, and a ruffle-trimmed skirt. lining: fully lined self-ties exclusive to mytheresa.com shoulder pads, elasticated cuffs Designer colour name: Minion Yellow
Need a few alternatives?
DETAILS
Fashion Union
Becki Long Sleeved Printed Shift Dress With Collar In Yellow
$38.49
fromFashion Union