A New Day

Floral Weekender Bag

$39.99

Buy Now Review It

At Target.com

Set off for any weekend adventure or beach trip in style with this Floral Quilted Weekender Bag from A New Day™. This quilted weekender bag comes in a dark green tone with bright peach floral motifs all over, adding a refreshing pop to any outfit you pair it with. The horizontal channel stitching lends a unique vibe to the whole. The spacious main compartment allows you to toss in all your everyday essentials — from makeup items to sunscreen and comfy outfits — and a zipper closure offers snug and secure carry. With this large weekender bag at hand, packing for a weekend getaway is a breeze.