Violeta By Mango

Floral Triangle Bikini

$59.99

Buy Now Review It

At Mango

Description Elastic. Flowers print. Foam filling. Hoop design. Runched detail in the neckline. Thin adjustable straps. Removable strap. Inner lining. Back hook fastening. Plus Size Bikinis and swimsuits Bikinis Material and washing instructions Composition: 85% polyester,15% elastane. Lining: 92% polyester,8% elastane