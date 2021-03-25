En Saison

Floral Tiered Midi Dress

$104.00

Buy Now Review It

At Shopbop

Details Size & Fit Fabric: Mid-weight, non-stretch crepe Floral print Jewel neckline Elbow-length sleeves with button cuffs Back tie keyhole Elastic back neckline with hook-and-eye and hidden zip closures On-seam hip pockets Shell: 100% polyester Lined bodice, unlined skirt Hand wash Imported, China Style #ENSAI30071 A swingy, spring-ready En Saison dress in silky, lightweight fabric, covered with a beautiful floral print and designed with a back cutout for an airy finishing touch. Add the flats of your choice to complete your outfit. Show More