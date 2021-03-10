Monique Lhuillier

Deborah Top Contributor Size worn: 0R Rented for: Other Usually wears: 4 Height: 5' 3" Age: 32 Bust size: 32B Body type: Hourglass October 15, 2019 Laid Back and Etheral My bf loves this dress. The neckline is a bit too low for my breaats Lauren Top Contributor Size worn: 2R Rented for: Party Usually wears: 2 Height: 5' 4" Age: 33 Bust size: 34C Body type: Athletic Weight: 127lbs August 11, 2019 Great engagement party dress! Nervous to rent this dress due to everyone else's feedback but this fit perfectly. Looks great for a broader chest and smaller waist!! Not too lowcut for me! ;) Brianna Top Contributor Size worn: 4R Rented for: Other Usually wears: 6 Height: 5' 8" Age: 29 Bust size: 32DDD/E Body type: Hourglass July 22, 2019 Proportions are off It served its purpose for the day but it definitely is an odd fitting dress. I have a long torso so that helped a bit but the pleats start right on the hip which makes you look wider. Top is tricky too but nothing a little Hollywood tape couldn't solve. Allison Top Contributor Size worn: None Overall fit: Large Rented for: Vacation Usually wears: 4 Height: 5' 6" Age: 31 Bust size: 34C Body type: Hourglass Weight: 131lbs May 24, 2019 Total miss Huge up top, which isn't an issue I usually have. Gaping open on my chest, exacerbated by the accordion pleating. Zero chance I could wear a bra with this style. Awkward in the waist with the drop waist plus the tie. I'm short waisted, which can be an issue with this designer and is definitely an issue in this style. The length hit well on my 5'6 frame, for what it's worth. Ashley Top Contributor Size worn: 10R Rented for: Date Usually wears: 10 Height: 5' 10" Age: 38 Bust size: 34B Body type: Pear Weight: 167lbs August 8, 2020 Gorgeous but gapey Is that a word? Needed a lot of fashion tape to keep the girls covered - but really lovely Elizabeth Top Contributor Size worn: 20WR Overall fit: True to Size Rented for: Work Usually wears: 20 Height: 5' 5" Age: 51 Bust size: 36B Body type: Pear Weight: 224lbs March 1, 2020 Fit perfect. Very pretty dress. Elizabeth Size worn: 8R Overall fit: Small Rented for: Other Usually wears: 6 Height: 5' 8" Age: 32 Bust size: 34D Body type: Hourglass August 29, 2019 Didn't wear Sized up and still ran small, not flattering. Mary kate Top Contributor Size worn: 8R Rented for: Party Usually wears: 8 Height: 5' 9" Age: 28 Bust size: 36B Body type: Hourglass Weight: 150lbs August 27, 2019 Wayyyy too much fabric Was very unflattering. I have an hourglass shape and this made my hips gigantic RTR Customer Top Contributor Size worn: 6R Overall fit: True to Size Rented for: Date Usually wears: 6 July 18, 2019 Cute dress This is a cute dress, but too small on top for bigger busted women. Seems like the was it area runs a little small for a 6 as well. Veronica Top Contributor Size worn: 4R Overall fit: Small Rented for: Work Usually wears: 4 Height: 5' 8" Age: 40 Bust size: 32DD Body type: Pear Weight: 138lbs July 18, 2019 Looks like a frock but too much cleav for the office Don't be fooled pulled this number on 2 minutes before needing to run out the door, had to catch the next train, so I could find a white tank so the cleavage would be work appropriate. personally, this is way too much of a deep V for something that almost looks matronly from every other aspect. If that's the look your trying to achieve, this is perfect, I just couldn't find an appropriate function. Martha Size worn: 4R Overall fit: Small Rented for: Work Usually wears: 4 Height: 5' 8" Age: 62 Bust size: 32DDD/E Body type: Hourglass Weight: 145lbs July 17, 2019 Wasn't able to wear. Normally, I wear a size 2 if a dress is sleeveless but the 4 was very snug in the ribs. I didn't bother zippering it up completely and will just return it for a size 6. The 6 will be very low in decollete so I will need to wear a bandeau bra or a cami to make it work appriorate. Liza Top Contributor Size worn: 20WR Overall fit: Small Rented for: Vacation Usually wears: 16 Height: 5' 6" Age: 32 Bust size: 38DDD/E Body type: Full Bust Weight: 190lbs July 16, 2019 gorgeous dress, got a ton of compliments from ladies in the restroom, my husband loved it too low cut Genger Top Contributor Size worn: 14R Rented for: Party Usually wears: 16 Height: 5' 4" Age: 57 Bust size: 38B Body type: Athletic Weight: 200lbs June 12, 2019 Couldn't wear this beauty Hate to say I couldn't zip this up Sarah Top Contributor Size worn: 6R Rented for: Party Usually wears: 6 Height: 5' 3" Age: 63 Bust size: 34C Body type: Athletic Weight: 140lbs June 5, 2019 Very small sizing Dress was way too small. I couldn't even get it zipped up past my waist. RTR Customer Size worn: 4R Rented for: Vacation Usually wears: 4 Height: 5' 1" Age: 35 Bust size: 32C Body type: Athletic Weight: 115lbs June 5, 2019 Great dress , love the style and print Fit well other than too big on my chest. Didn't end up wearing it. Brittany Top Contributor Size worn: 18WR Overall fit: Small Rented for: Party Usually wears: 20 Height: 5' 4" Age: 31 Bust size: 38F Body type: Hourglass Weight: 220lbs June 4, 2019 proportions not great I didn't end up wearing this - as a plus size woman you never know if the 18 is going to be just right or too small - in this case it was too small ...and the proportions were a little odd on this dress - the torso was a little too long for me and just didn't hit my body in a flattering way - a little old fashioned and not as flowy as I expected it to be based on the photos. Sarah Top Contributor Size worn: NONE Rented for: Date Usually wears: 12 Height: 5' 2" Age: 36 Bust size: 36G Body type: Full Bust Weight: 170lbs June 1, 2019 Gaping Top leaves large chest too exposed Colors are gorgeous, length is nice but the amount of fabric on the bottom is bulky and unflattering. The top however is the real issue - I am not sure what size chest would work in this dress because the top is gaping wide open but yet it has room for a chest so if you have a small chest I could see it being too roomy but if you have a large chest you're fully exposed. Not for me RTR Customer Top Contributor Size worn: NONE Rented for: Formal Affair Usually wears: 6 Height: 5' 2" Age: 30 Bust size: 32D Body type: Athletic Weight: 125lbs May 23, 2019 Unflattering Ran too small in the bust and tight around the middle. Not flattering and too much fabric.