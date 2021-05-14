ALEXIS x Target

Floral Tie-front High-low Dress

$55.00

Fit & style Model wears size S and is 5'10" Royal blue dress with white floral print makes for a simply striking look Lightweight charmeuse construction lends luxurious style Invisible side-seam zipper for easy on/off Self-tie detail at V-neckline adds a chic finish High-low silhouette with tiered hem for lovely shaping Specifications Sizing: Womens Material: 36% Recycled Polyester, 64% Polyester Garment Length: Maxi Fit: Casual Fit Garment Style: Three Quarter Sleeve, Side Zipper Neckline: V Neck Total Garment Length: 54 Inches Garment Details: Waist Tie Belt Pockets: No Pocket Garment sleeve style: Puff Sleeve Care and Cleaning: Machine Wash & Tumble Dry Street Date: May 16, 2021 TCIN: 81899431 UPC: 191904284853 Item Number (DPCI): 251-01-2207 Origin: Imported Description Give your dress collection a dreamy update with the Floral Tie-Front High-Low Dress from ALEXIS for Target. Designer Alexis Barbara Isaias combines her romantic aesthetic with timeless style to create a vivid blue maxi dress patterned with blooming white florals. Cut from charmeuse, this floral-print dress has a soft, lightweight feel with a lustrous sheen, and its high-low silhouette with a tiered hemline brings graceful movement with every step. A V-neckline with self-tie detail enhances the feminine design, along with cinching at the cuffs of the sleeves lending extra volume for a beautifully shaped dress. Envisioning a world of endless romance, Alexis Barbara Isaias aims to infuse all of her ALEXIS designs with femininity, sophistication and timeless elegance. Alexis’ Cuban roots and world travels bring striking prints, alluring colors and dreamy silhouettes to Target in this limited-edition dress collection. If the item details above aren’t accurate or complete, we want to know about it. Report incorrect product info.