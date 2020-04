LOFT

Floral Tie Back Pocket Flare Dress

$90.00 $84.99

Buy Now Review It

At LOFT

Fluttering sleeves and a tie back frame this pretty pocketed flare dress in romance. Round neck. Short sleeves. Side pockets. V-back with ties. Back zip. Partially lined. • Fitted waist & flared skirt • Fluid woven • Hits above the knee