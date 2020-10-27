United States
- Switch To
- United Kingdom
- Germany
- France
- Canada
Galina Signature
Floral Tall Plus Wedding Dress With Swag Sleeves
$1399.00$1299.00
At David's Bridal
An A-line wedding dress gets romantic updates to create a beautifully unique, poetic wedding dress. With visible boning details that add silhouette-defining structure to the sheer sweetheart bodice and removable swag sleeves for an off-the-shoulder look, the gown is finished with embroidered floral appliques that cascade down the airy, tulle skirt. Glittery layers add sparkling dimension, and the look is finished with a hidden skirt slit.