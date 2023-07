Mango

Floral Short Jumpsuit

£35.99

Buy Now Review It

At Mango

Description Mini Me. 100% cotton fabric. Straight design. Short design. Floral print. Stand-up collar. Puffed short sleeve. Button fastening on the front section. Women Dresses and jumpsuits Short Composition, origin and care guidelines Composition: 100% cotton Designed in Barcelona Origin Manufacture: India