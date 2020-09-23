United States
Ophelia & Co.
Floral Sheet Set
$89.99$34.90
At Wayfair
Sprucing up your restful retreat? Set a fresh foundation in your space with this set of sheets, complete with one flat sheet, one fitted sheet, and two pillowcases (or just one for the twin size). A floral motif dots the neutral background for a pop of pattern, making it right at home in classic and cottage-inspired arrangements. Made from microfiber polyester, this set is hypoallergenic and easy to clean (just machine wash, then tumble to dry).