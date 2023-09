Anthropologie

Style No. 82219205; Color Code: 061 A harvest-inspired, handpainted design lends a rustic touch to this pumpkin-shaped mug. Sold individually Glazed stoneware Due to the handcrafted nature of this item, expect slight variation in the appearance of each unique piece Dishwasher safe Imported Dimensions 20 oz. 3.5"H, 4.25" diameter