RIXO x Target

Floral Puff Sleeve Swing Dress

$45.00

Buy Now Review It

At Target

Fit & style Model wears size 4 and is 5'7" V-neck mini dress brings playfully chic flair to your wardrobe Rayon crepe construction with retro daisy print for statement style Half-zip closure at the back for easy on/off Smocked cuffs bring extra texture and definition Specifications Sizing: Womens Material: 100% Rayon Garment Length: Mini Fit: Standard Fit Garment Style: Elbow Sleeve, Back Half Length Zipper Neckline: V Neck Total Garment Length: 34 Inches Pockets: No Pocket Garment sleeve style: Puff Sleeve Care and Cleaning: Machine Wash & Tumble Dry Street Date: May 16, 2021 TCIN: 81899580 UPC: 191904269096 Item Number (DPCI): 251-01-2304 Origin: Imported Description Springing into a new season comes stylishly easy with the Floral Puff Sleeve Swing Dress from RIXO for Target. Rayon crepe fabric allows this elbow-sleeve mini dress to drape beautifully over the figure while lending a lightweight feel, but it gets a touch of definition and shaping from smocked cuffs that create more voluminous sleeves and shoulders. White daisies bloom amidst the vibrant red background for a look that's perfect for spring and summer outings, and a V-neckline rounds out the look with a classically chic finish. Founded by best friends Henrietta Rix and Orlagh McCloskey, RIXO was born out of a deep passion for vintage design, art and culture. Guided by a desire to empower and help women be the best version of themselves, the UK-based designers bring their unique patterns and easy-to-wear designs to Target in this limited-edition dress collection. If the item details above aren’t accurate or complete, we want to know about it. Report incorrect product info.