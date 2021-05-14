Christopher John Rogers x Target

Floral Puff Sleeve Shirtdress

Description Elegantly chic style gets a showstopping twist with the Floral Puff Sleeve Shirtdress from Christopher John Rogers for Target. This short-sleeve maxi dress may feature a classic design, but it's anything but standard with a vibrant red backdrop making a bold base for big florals blooming throughout. Puff sleeves further elevate the eye-catching look while making for a lovely complement to the full pleated skirt, and a wide belted waistline with a self-tie design creates a beautifully shaped silhouette. Inspired by his Southern roots, 2020 CFDA American Emerging Designer of the Year Christopher John Rogers’ imaginative, one-of-a-kind designs are geared toward individuals with a strong sense of self. CJR’s pieces embrace bold colors and elaborate details that bring unabashed self-expression to Target in this limited-edition dress collection.