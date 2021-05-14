RIXO x Target

Floral Puff Sleeve Dress

$50.00

Fit & style Model wears size 4 and is 5'10" Elbow-sleeve midi dress with puff sleeves for a touch of old-world charm Viscose crepe construction in abstract floral print lends cheerful flair Zipper at center back for easy on/off V-neckline with smocked cuffs for sleek style and extra texture Specifications Size: 0 Sizing: Womens Material: 100% Viscose Garment Length: Midi Fit: Standard Fit Garment Style: Elbow Sleeve, Back Half Length Zipper Neckline: V Neck Total Garment Length: 53 Inches Pockets: No Pocket Garment sleeve style: Puff Sleeve Care and Cleaning: Machine Wash & Tumble Dry Street Date: May 16, 2021 TCIN: 81898890 UPC: 191904268136 Item Number (DPCI): 251-01-1580 Origin: Imported Description The Floral Puff Sleeve Dress from RIXO for Target mixes a dynamic floral print with a softly cut silhouette for the perfect combination of bold and romantic style. A V-neckline lends classically chic style to this elbow-sleeve dress cut from viscose crepe, styled with puff sleeves and smocked cuffs for a blush of vintage-inspired edge. An allover smattering of abstract florals lends a delightfully cheerful look that also celebrates your strong sense of feminine flair, making this a lovely dress that can be styled both casually and formally. Founded by best friends Henrietta Rix and Orlagh McCloskey, RIXO was born out of a deep passion for vintage design, art and culture. Guided by a desire to empower and help women be the best version of themselves, the UK-based designers bring their unique patterns and easy-to-wear designs to Target in this limited-edition dress collection. If the item details above aren’t accurate or complete, we want to know about it. Report incorrect product info.