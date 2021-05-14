Christopher John Rogers x Target

Floral Puff Sleeve Dress

$60.00

Specifications Sizing: Womens Material: 100% Cotton Garment Length: Midi Fit: Standard Fit Garment Style: Short Sleeve, Side Zipper Neckline: Square Total Garment Length: 50 Inches Pockets: No Pocket Garment sleeve style: Puff Sleeve Care and Cleaning: Machine Wash & Tumble Dry Street Date: May 16, 2021 TCIN: 81899404 UPC: 191904264107 Item Number (DPCI): 251-01-2186 Origin: Imported Description The Floral Puff-Sleeve Dress from Christopher John Rogers for Target makes the perfect pick for celebrating and showing off your striking sense of style. This short-sleeve midi dress is fashioned in a bright green color that lends a vivid backdrop for big, colorful florals to beautifully bloom throughout. Polished poplin creates a sleek and crisp silhouette that's balanced beautifully by a high side slit for a leg-baring design, and smocking graces the back bodice for added definition and shaping. Voluminous puff sleeves finish the piece with just the right touch of drama for a dress that's meant to be seen. Inspired by his Southern roots, 2020 CFDA American Emerging Designer of the Year Christopher John Rogers’ imaginative, one-of-a-kind designs are geared toward individuals with a strong sense of self. CJR’s pieces embrace bold colors and elaborate details that bring unabashed self-expression to Target in this limited-edition dress collection.