Ganni

Floral Print Stretch Mesh Turtleneck Top

£105.00 £52.50

Buy Now Review It

At Net-A-Porter

Danish brand GANNI never shies away from prints - our buyers particularly like the green roses on this semi-sheer turtleneck. It's cut from stretchy mesh for a close fit, so it's great for layering. Take cues from the Spring '20 show and clash yours with other patterns, like checks or leopard.