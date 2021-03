Ganni X Levi's

Floral-print Slit-cuff Straight-leg Jeans

£225.00

Buy Now Review It

At Matches Fashion

Ganni's graphic eye is reflected by the floral pattern printed on these cream jeans, created with denim specialist Levi's. They're cut to a classic straight-leg shape and accented by a hallmark red logo-woven tab on the back. Add a colourful sweater for a Scandi-cool take.