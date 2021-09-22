Sandy Liang x Target

Floral Print Short Sleeve Tiered Dress

$50.00

Specifications Sizing: Womens Material: 100% Polyester Garment Length: Mini Fit: Classic Fit Garment Style: Short Sleeve, Back Tie Neckline: Crew Total Garment Length: 36 Inches Pockets: No Pocket Garment sleeve style: Puff Sleeve Care and Cleaning: Machine Wash & Tumble Dry Street Date: September 25, 2021 TCIN: 82638715 UPC: 195994260148 Item Number (DPCI): 251-01-3503 Origin: Imported Description Swing into the Floral-Print Short Sleeve Tiered Dress from Sandy Liang x Target for a sweet twist to your everyday dress. This short-sleeve dress comes in black with an allover print of white polka dots and blue florals for a fun yet super wearable look. Puff sleeves and a tiered bodice come together to give the dress extra shaping, complete with ruffles adorning each tier for extra flounce. In a mini length, this dress looks great worn on its own during the warmer months, and then layered with tights for cold-weather style. A slim keyhole cutout behind the neck puts a polished touch, as well as tie closures for a neat finish. New York born and raised, Sandy Liang brings updated ’90s hometown nostalgia to Target for this limited edition Fall Designer Collection. With a sweet-meets-sporty approach, Sandy mixes fun style with wearable comfort to create iconic pieces with a sense of luxury and wit.