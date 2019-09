Dodo Bar Or

Floral-print Roll-neck Top

£265.00

Buy Now Review It

At MatchesFashion.com

Patterned with graphic depictions of blooming chrysanthemums and peonies, Dodo Bar Ors orange Brigitte top will give your everyday looks a retro twist. Its crafted to a fitted silhouette from a silky fine-gauge jersey with a fluid drape, and has a roll-neck with side-seam button and loop fastenings and fluted sleeves. Tuck it into a denim skirt and team with horsebit loafers for maximum effect.