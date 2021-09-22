Rachel Comey x Target

Floral Print Quilted Jacket

$60.00

Buy Now Review It

At Target

Fit & style Model is wearing size S in video Long-sleeve overcoat with a vibrant floral pattern Quilted construction lends extra definition Collared neckline and button-down front for classic style Falls below the knees with a relaxed fit Specifications Sizing: Womens Material: 95% Polyester, 5% Nylon Fit: Casual Fit Length: Below Knee Garment Style: Long Sleeve, Front Button Down Cuff Type: No Cuff Pockets: Side Pocket Number of Pockets: 2 Garment lapel details: Wide Lapels Garment sleeve style: Basic Sleeve Care and Cleaning: Machine Wash & Tumble Dry Street Date: September 25, 2021 TCIN: 82639619 UPC: 195994264467 Item Number (DPCI): 251-01-3923 Origin: Imported Description Take any look up a notch by polishing it off with the Floral Print Quilted Jacket from Rachel Comey x Target. This long-sleeve coat comes in black with an abstract floral print in pink that's interspersed with purple details for a striking look. The quilted construction defines its shapely silhouette alongside the below-knee length, and buttons run down the front for convenient layering over cold-weather looks. This floral overcoat will pair wonderfully with anything from a blouse tucked into trousers to a shift dress. With a modern take on femininity, Rachel Comey brings her understated, everyday glamour to Target for this limited edition Fall Designer Collection. At once both urban and elegant, her thoughtful designs are universally loved for their sculptural silhouettes and playful details. If the item details above aren’t accurate or complete, we want to know about it. Report incorrect product info.