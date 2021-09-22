Sandy Liang x Target

Floral Print Puffer Jacket

$60.00

Buy Now Review It

At Target

Fit & style Model is wearing size L in video Long-sleeve puffer jacket with allover floral print Reflective nylon detailing on front and back Full-zip closure with snap buttons High collared neckline and below-waist length for cozy wear Specifications Sizing: Womens Material: 100% Polyester Material Lining: 100% Polyester Fit: Relaxed Fit Length: Below Waist Garment Style: Long Sleeve, Front Full Length Zipper Cuff Type: No Cuff Pockets: Side Pocket Number of Pockets: 2 Garment lapel details: No Lapels Care and Cleaning: Machine Wash & Tumble Dry Street Date: September 25, 2021 TCIN: 82639040 UPC: 195994259388 Item Number (DPCI): 251-01-3599 Origin: Imported Description Complete your cold-weather style with the Floral Print Puffer Jacket from Sandy Liang x Target. This long-sleeve jacket comes in black with an allover coral pink floral pattern that's sure to brighten up any day. Reflective nylon accents the upper back in the form of a horizontal strip, as well as serving as the backdrop to the snap button closure extending from the zippered front. The puffered construction lends cozy wear and easy layering, and a high collared neckline couples with a below-waist length for comfortable warmth. New York born and raised, Sandy Liang brings updated ’90s hometown nostalgia to Target for this limited edition Fall Designer Collection. With a sweet-meets-sporty approach, Sandy mixes fun style with wearable comfort to create iconic pieces with a sense of luxury and wit. If the item details above aren’t accurate or complete, we want to know about it. Report incorrect product info.