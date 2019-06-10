Search
& Other Stories

Floral Print Midi Skirt

At & Other Stories
Flowy bias cut chiffon midi skirt in a floral print. Invisible zipper closure Length of skirt: 82.5cm / 32.5 (size 36) Model wears: EU 36/ UK 8/ US 4 / Small
