Skip navigation!
DISCOVER
WATCH
SHOP
+MORE
United States
Switch To
United Kingdom
Germany
France
Canada
Search
Products from
Shop
Clothing
Swimwear
Seaselfie
Floral Print Halter Two-piece
$28.99
Buy Now
Review It
At Amazon
Vintage halter top with high neck style make this swimsuit cute and cheeky.
Need a few alternatives?
Hilor
Front Twist One-piece
BUY
$21.99
Amazon
Aleumdr
Striped Scoop Neck Bikini
BUY
$19.33
Amazon
Cupshe
Keyhole Shirred Swimsuit
BUY
$26.99
Amazon
Solid & Striped
The Ginger Bottom
BUY
$29.00
$98.00
Verishop
More from Seaselfie
Seaselfie
High-waisted Halter Bikini
BUY
$26.99
Amazon
Seaselfie
Lace-back Halter Bikini
BUY
$26.99
Amazon
More from Swimwear
Hilor
Front Twist One-piece
BUY
$21.99
Amazon
Aleumdr
Striped Scoop Neck Bikini
BUY
$19.33
Amazon
Cupshe
Keyhole Shirred Swimsuit
BUY
$26.99
Amazon
Solid & Striped
The Ginger Bottom
BUY
$29.00
$98.00
Verishop
Discover
R29 Stories & News
Watch
R29 Original Series & Films
Shop
R29's Most Wanted