Skip navigation!
DISCOVER
WATCH
SHOP
MORE
United States
Switch To
United Kingdom
Germany
France
Canada
Search
Products from
Shop
Clothing
Dresses
Scoop
Floral Print Dress With Ruffle Sleeves Xs – 3x
$39.00
$31.99
Buy Now
Review It
At Walmart
Floral Print Dress with Ruffle Sleeves
Need a few alternatives?
H&M
A-line Cotton Dress
C$29.99
from
H&M
BUY
Veronica Beard
Samy Dress
$198.00
$148.50
from
Amazon
BUY
H&M
Lyocell-blend Dress
$34.99
from
H&M
BUY
H&M
Textured-weave Maxi Dress
$59.99
from
H&M
BUY
More from Scoop
Scoop
Square Neck Mini Dress
$29.00
from
Walmart
BUY
Scoop
Scrunch Sleeve Blazer
$40.00
$33.99
from
Walmart
BUY
Scoop
Maxi Shirt Dress With Belt
$27.99
from
Walmart
BUY
Scoop
Ribbed Crewneck Sweater With Button Sleeves
$21.00
from
Walmart
BUY
More from Dresses
H&M
A-line Cotton Dress
C$29.99
from
H&M
BUY
Veronica Beard
Samy Dress
$198.00
$148.50
from
Amazon
BUY
H&M
Lyocell-blend Dress
$34.99
from
H&M
BUY
H&M
Textured-weave Maxi Dress
$59.99
from
H&M
BUY
Discover
R29 Stories & News
Watch
R29 Original Series & Films
Shop
R29's Most Wanted