Skip navigation!
DISCOVER
WATCH
SHOP
MORE
United States
Switch To
United Kingdom
Germany
France
Canada
Search
Products from
Shop
Clothing
Dresses
Astr The Label
Floral Print Dress
$89.00
$40.05
Buy Now
Review It
At Nordstrom
Floral Print Dress
Need a few alternatives?
Mango
Crepe Wrap Dress
$59.99
from
Mango
BUY
Eloquii
Printed Wrap Dress
$119.95
from
Eloquii
BUY
Reformation
Lacey Midi Dress
$248.00
$148.80
from
Nordstrom
BUY
Madewell
Satin Robe Wrap Dress
$148.00
$69.99
from
Madewell
BUY
More from Astr The Label
Astr The Label
Retrograde Square Neckline Bodysuit
$68.00
from
Verishop
BUY
Astr The Label
Allegra Oversized Blazer
$158.00
from
Verishop
BUY
Astr The Label
Primadonna Surplice Blouse
$88.00
$52.80
from
Nordstrom
BUY
Astr The Label
Asymmetrical Neck Long Sleeve Bodysuit
$55.00
$32.98
from
Nordstrom
BUY
More from Dresses
& Other Stories
Puff Sleeve Scoop Neck Midi Dress
£85.00
from
& Other Stories
BUY
Astr The Label
Floral Print Dress
$89.00
$40.05
from
Nordstrom
BUY
& Other Stories
Voluminous Floral Smock Mini Dress
£85.00
from
& Other Stories
BUY
& Other Stories
Oversized V-neck Ruffle Midi Dress
£95.00
from
& Other Stories
BUY
Discover
R29 Stories & News
Watch
R29 Original Series & Films
Shop
R29's Most Wanted