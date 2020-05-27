Skip navigation!
DISCOVER
WATCH
SHOP
MORE
United States
Switch To
United Kingdom
Germany
France
Canada
Search
Products from
Shop
Clothing
Faithfull the Brand
Floral-print Cotton-corduroy Sunhat
£81.04
Buy Now
Review It
At Net-A-Porter
Floral-Print Cotton-Corduroy Sunhat
More from Faithfull the Brand
Faithfull the Brand
Charlita Tie Dye Linen Shirt
£160.96
from
Net-A-Porter
BUY
Faithfull the Brand
Evelyn Floral-print Crepe Midi Dress
$189.00
from
Net-A-Porter
BUY
Faithfull the Brand
Brie Shirred Tie-dyed Bikini Briefs
$89.50
from
Net-A-Porter
BUY
Faithfull the Brand
Brie Shirred Tie-dyed Bikini Top
$89.50
from
Net-A-Porter
BUY
Discover
R29 Stories & News
Watch
R29 Original Series & Films
Shop
R29's Most Wanted