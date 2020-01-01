Skip navigation!
Discover
Watch
Shop
More
Switch To
uk
de
fr
ca
Search
Products from
Shop
Clothing
Tops
Junarose
Floral Print Blouse
$55.00
Buy Now
Review It
At CoEdition
Sweet floral print & neck-tie detailing make this poppy pink, long sleeve blouse the perfect casual statement piece.
Featured in 1 story
7 Workwear Brands For Plus-Size Women
by
Ray Lowe
Need a few alternatives?
Jasmin Shokrian
Bound Chiffon Tee
$270.90
from
My Chameleon
BUY
Koshka
Pink Collared Open Back Top
$29.00
from
Koshka
BUY
Topshop
Floral Placement Print Tee
$100.00
from
Topshop
BUY
424 Fifth
Split Neck Long-sleeved Blouse
$98.00
from
Lord & Taylor
BUY
More from Junarose
Junarose
Day Dress
£48.00
from
Zalando
BUY
Junarose
Yellow Midi Dress Shirt
$69.00
from
CoEdition
BUY
Junarose
Striped Midi Skirt
$55.00
from
CoEdition
BUY
Junarose
Junarose Bright Knitted Sweater
$40.00
from
ASOS
BUY
More from Tops
Violeta By Mango
Bow Satin Blouse
$79.99
from
Mango
BUY
Cuyana
French Terry Pleat-back Sweatshirt
$85.00
from
Cuyana
BUY
Everlane
The Cashmere Crew (comes In 10 Colors)
$100.00
from
Everlane
BUY
Little High Little Low x CT
Dreams T
$98.00
from
Little High Little Low
BUY
More from Shopping
Shopping
These Are The Shoes R29 Readers Trek Through TSA In
As far as strong personal preferences go, shoes and travel take the opinion cake. Our feet carry us through life, so it's only natural that we hold their
by
Elizabeth Buxton
Shopping
This Is What Refinery29 Readers Wear When They Fly
We asked and you answered: after a month of polling, we've finally digested all 180+ travel ensemble submissions from enthusiastic (and wanderlusty)
by
Elizabeth Buxton
Shopping
Tote Your Computer In Style With One Of These Sleek Laptop Bags
These days, our laptops and phones rattle around in our bags like a set of loose keys. The reverence we once had for our pricey electronics seems to be
by
Ray Lowe
Discover
R29 Stories & News
Watch
R29 Original Series & Films
Shop
R29's Most Wanted