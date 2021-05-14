RIXO x Target

Floral Open Back Cascade Ruffle Dress

Fit & style Model wears size 4 and is 5'7" V-neck midi dress brings a touch of old-world charm to your wardrobe Favorite silk fabric with eclectic blooms floral print for a lively feminine look Behind-the-neck button closure for polished style Dramatic back cutout adds a touch of flirty flair Cascading ruffle at center front lends playful definition Specifications Sizing: Womens Material: 31% Recycled Polyester, 69% Polyester Material Lining: 35% Recycled Polyester & 65% Polyester Garment Length: Midi Fit: Standard Fit Garment Style: Long Sleeve, Back Collar Button Neckline: V Neck Total Garment Length: 53 Inches Pockets: No Pocket Garment back type: Open Garment sleeve style: Basic Sleeve Care and Cleaning: Machine Wash & Tumble Dry Street Date: May 16, 2021 TCIN: 81899532 UPC: 191904269133 Item Number (DPCI): 251-01-2264 Origin: Imported Description Celebrate your affinity for all things feminine and fun by slipping into the Floral Open Back Cascade Ruffle Dress from RIXO for Target. Silky smooth fabric gives this midi dress a luxuriously flowy feel, with an allover bright floral print against a pink background showcasing the designer duo's love for vintage design. A V-neckline balances the slightly puffed shoulders for a touch of vintage-like charm, and subtle cinching at the top of the skirt that leads down into cascading ruffles lends playful definition and movement. Finishing off the piece is a dramatic open back with behind-the-neck button closure, making this floral ruffle dress a piece that's both a breeze to wear and a delight to show off. Founded by best friends Henrietta Rix and Orlagh McCloskey, RIXO was born out of a deep passion for vintage design, art and culture. Guided by a desire to empower and help women be the best version of themselves, the UK-based designers bring their unique patterns and easy-to-wear designs to Target in this limited-edition dress collection. If the item details above aren’t accurate or complete, we want to know about it. Report incorrect product info.