& Other Stories

Floral Maxi Wrap Dress

$115.00 $58.00

Buy Now Review It

At & Other Stories

Floral print maxi length dress with elbow length sleeves, a spaghetti strap waist tie and voluminous sleeves. Detailed with elasticated waist smocking. Partially lined Length of dress: 139.7cm / 55 (size 36) Model wears: EU 36/ UK 10/ US 6 / Small