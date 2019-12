Ganni

Floral Maxi Dress

£240.00

Buy Now Review It

At My Theresa

This iteration of Ganni's beloved dress has been designed exclusively for Mytheresa in a vibrant painterly floral print. The design works a gauzy mesh finish, which accentuates its fluid, rippling silhouette, and it features charming smocked details over the shoulders and around the sides of the bodice. lining: fully lined care instructions: dry clean exclusive to mytheresa.com shoulder pads, elasticated cuffs Designer colour name: Minion Yellow