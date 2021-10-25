Conditions Apply

Floral Maxi Dress

When designing for her contemporary clothing line Conditions Apply, founder Diana Irani uses the Japanese "Wabi Sabi" approach - finding beauty in imperfection. Diana chooses to celebrate each fabric's weathered details and uniquely placed embellishments to evoke a one-of-a-kind, worn-in feel with every piece. Her illustration-style prints and textural finishes contrast beautifully with her modern cuts, for closet additions that will earn you compliments aplenty. Cotton Open back with tie Side slant pockets Maxi silhouette Pullover styling Dry clean Imported