Skip navigation!
Discover
Watch
Shop
More
Switch To
uk
de
fr
ca
Search
Products from
Shop
Home & Decor
Books
Kate Spade New York
Floral Large Full Year Agenda
$36.00
$25.20
Buy Now
Review It
At Shopbop
2019 Planner Interior pocket Two gold foil sticker sheets Floral print Imported, China Style #KATES45551
Need a few alternatives?
Rukmini Iyer
Dinner's In The Oven: Simple One-pan Meals
$19.95
$12.59
from
Amazon
BUY
Michelle Obama
Becoming (hardback)
£19.99
from
Waterstones
BUY
Hodder & Stoughton
The Atlas Of Happiness Book By Helen Russell
$25.00
from
Oliver Bonas
BUY
K.C. Jones
Fortune-telling Book Of Colors
$10.00
from
Free People
BUY
More from Kate Spade New York
Kate Spade New York
Universal Nylon Slim Commuter Bag
$168.00
from
Shopbop
BUY
Kate Spade New York
Cat In The Garden Comforter & Sham Set
$119.99
from
Nordstrom
BUY
Kate Spade New York
Insulated Tumbler & Insulated Lunch Tote Set
$48.00
from
Nordstrom
BUY
Kate Spade New York
Monogrammed Notepads
$12.00
from
Paper Source
BUY
More from Books
Rebecca Atwood
Living With Color (hardcover)
$35.00
from
Target
BUY
Annabel Gat
The Astrology Of Love & Sex
$15.80
from
Amazon
BUY
Taschen
Helmut Newton: Sumo, Revised By June Newton
£100.00
from
Opumo
BUY
ban.do
Classic 12-month Annual Planner
$20.00
from
ban.do
BUY
Discover
R29 Stories & News
Watch
R29 Original Series & Films
Shop
R29's Most Wanted