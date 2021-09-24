Savage x Fenty

Floral Lace Push Up Bra

$49.95

Buy Now Review It

At Savage x Fenty

Details An eco-friendly fabric update to our bestselling push up bra! Our New Real Lace Push Up Bra features floral lace made with 40% REPREVE recycled fibers with the same soft feel and look as our original. Underwire Lined Padded memory foam cups Floral lace Rose gold-tone X charm at center front Adjustable straps Hook-and-eye back closure Rose gold-tone hardware Made with pre-consumer REPREVE recycled fibers REPREVE fibers are certified for recycled content claims by Scientific Certification Systems Body: 47% Nylon, 40% Recycled Nylon, 13% Spandex; Wing Lining: 74% Nylon, 26% Spandex Hand wash cold, do not wring, do not tumble dry, line dry Imported #SavageXFenty