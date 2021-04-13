United States
- Switch To
- United Kingdom
- Germany
- France
- Canada
Savage x Fenty
Floral Lace Balconette Bra
$49.95
At Savage x Fenty
Details The perfect "something blue" for your bridal look with an eco-friendly fabric update to our best-selling bra! Our NEW Floral Lace Unlined Bra features floral lace made with 40% REPREVE recycled fibers and the same soft feel and look as our original. Balconette Underwire Lined Foam cups Floral lace Scoop neckline Rose gold-tone X charm at center front Adjustable straps Hook-and-eye back closure Rose gold-tone hardware Made with pre-consumer REPREVE recycled fibers REPREVE fibers are certified for recycled content claims by Scientific Certification Systems Body: 47% Nylon, 40% Recycled Nylon, 13% Spandex; Wing Lining: 74% Nylon, 26% Spandex; Cup Lining: 100% Polyester Hand wash cold, do not wring, do not tumble dry, line dry Imported #SavageXFenty