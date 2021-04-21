InBloomInHabit

Floral Jug Made In England 1/4 Pint

$18.24

Lovely little jugs perfect for serving cream or milk to accompany your tea or coffee. These jugs are hand made by Heron Cross Pottery using traditional methods in a grade 2 listed Victorian pottery. It is a family pottery located in Staffordshire, and has been running as a traditional English pottery since 1876, proudly still containing one of the few bottle kilns in Stoke on Trent. The glazes are made of ceramic transfers decorated by highly skilled lithographers using techniques passed down over the who have been making earthenware at the pottery for generations. Each items goes through a series of processes that take up to 2 weeks for the item to be prepared. They are made and glazed individually, making each piece and glazing unique. Capacity: 1/4 British pint Dimensions: 8cm high x 5cm top - 9cm including handle