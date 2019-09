Topshop

Floral Jacquard Bias Midi Skirt

$68.00

Buy Now Review It

At Topshop

Our latest skirt of the season, the stylish satin bias midi skirt, comes in an all over floral jacquard print in pale blue. Designed in a flattering fishtail silhouette, this piece looks great with classic tee's tucked in. Très chic! 100% Viscose. Machine wash.