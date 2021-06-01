WHIT Two

Floral Halter Maxi Dress

$248.00

Buy Now Review It

At Anthropologie

Style No. 4130270840030; Color Code: 049 This twirl-worthy maxi features an abundance of fabulous florals, promising to make heads turn at any summer soirée. About WHIT TWO An only-at-Anthro capsule designed by WHIT founder Whitney Pozgay, WHIT TWO delivers effortless summer silhouettes with an abundance of details we adore - from playful prints, to the most flawless fits. Whether you're out and about or enjoying an evening at home, this inclusively-sized collection offers easygoing yet refined options for your closet. Exclusively for Anthropologie Cotton Halter neck Side slant pockets Maxi silhouette Flounced hem Pullover styling Machine wash Imported Dimensions Standard falls 47" from shoulder; hem hits at the ankle Petite falls 43.5" from shoulder; hem hits at the ankle Plus falls 49" from shoulder; hem hits at the ankle Model Notes Model is 5'10"