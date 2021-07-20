SheIn

Floral Graphic Ruched Design Sandals

$14.00 $7.00

Customer Reviews( 213 ) Average Rating 4.9 Did the item fit well? Small 6% True to Size 94% Large 0% All Reviews (213) Image (84) Rating All Size All Sort by Recommend a***a very comfortable to wear very smooth and very nice love it Overall Fit: True to Size size: EUR36 Color: Navy Blue 25 Jun,2021 a***a very nice to wear very smooth uoeu walk just in the air very beautiful as well thankyou shein Overall Fit: True to Size size: EUR37 Color: Navy Blue 16 Jun,2021 c***s Foot Length: 32.5 cm / 12.8 in Im a 6.5, which they say is a size 40..I dont know why they want measurements in cms or inches for feet, so disregard, I just randomly choose for points . They just fit, would prefer a half size bigger, however that been said they are ridiculously comfortable for a cheap sandal. The foam kinda sole, makes them feel like a glove, I would just recommend sizing up a half size Overall Fit: Small size: EUR40 Color: Navy Blue 19 Jul,2021 Total 71 Pages 12345678910