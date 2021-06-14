English Factory

Floral Embroidery Babydoll Dress

$90.00 $67.50

Buy Now Review It

At Verishop

Founded in 2014 after the success of endless rose, the LA-based brand builds off its sister label’s easy, feminine aesthetic with classic silhouettes that invoke an understated elegance. Tempering frilly details with airy cotton and bold colors with relaxed, denim-ready silhouettes, every piece can be worn a multitude of ways and places, offering style and ease in a versatile, timeless collection. See more from English Factory ›