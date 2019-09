Innika Choo

Floral Embroidered Mini Dress

£365.00

Buy Now Review It

At MatchesFashion.com

Exclusive to MATCHESFASHION.COM, it's cut with a sweetheart neckline and shaped with puffed sleeves, then defined at the waist with a skinny tie for a romantic silhouette. Team with a structured bucket bag and sandals for relaxed alfresco dining.