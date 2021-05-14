ALEXIS x Target

Floral Embroidered Dress

$60.00

Buy Now Review It

At Target

Fit & style Model wears size S and is 5'7" Model is wearing size S in video White midi dress with yellow daisy eyelets makes for a simply charming look Keyhole neckline with top button lends a polished touch Cotton braided belt with knotted ends for extra texture and shaping Voluminous sleeves make a nice complement to tiered hemline Specifications Sizing: Womens Material: 100% Cotton Garment Length: Midi Fit: Casual Fit Garment Style: Long Sleeve, Pullover Neckline: Crew Total Garment Length: 50 Inches Garment Details: Waist Tie Belt Pockets: No Pocket Garment sleeve style: Puff Sleeve Care and Cleaning: Machine Wash & Tumble Dry Street Date: May 16, 2021 TCIN: 81899150 UPC: 191904262905 Item Number (DPCI): 251-01-1769 Origin: Imported Description Blossomed with eyelet daisies for a dreamy look, the Floral Embroidered Dress from ALEXIS for Target gifts your wardrobe with the perfect blush of feminine flair. Hitting at a midi length with a flowy tiered hemline, this long-sleeve dress combines sophisticated style with graceful movement for a piece you'll feel delightful in. Allover eyelet daisies stitched in yellow thread make for a cheerful look perfect for sun-filled days, and a cotton rope belt with knotted ends brings a further textural element while creating lovely shaping. While voluminous sleeves add a statement touch, a slim keyhole neckline with button closure offers a polished finish for a well-rounded design. Envisioning a world of endless romance, Alexis Barbara Isaias aims to infuse all of her ALEXIS designs with femininity, sophistication and timeless elegance. Alexis’ Cuban roots and world travels bring striking prints, alluring colors and dreamy silhouettes to Target in this limited-edition dress collection. If the item details above aren’t accurate or complete, we want to know about it. Report incorrect product info.