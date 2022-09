Bambah

Floral Embellished Silk Organza Top

$960.00 $579.00

Buy Now Review It

At Farfetch

Bambah floral embellished silk organza top Bubblegum pink floral embellished silk organza top from Bambah featuring a textured style, floral appliqués, a cropped length, a strapless design and a back zip fastening. Composition Silk Organza 100% Washing instructions Dry Clean Only Brand style ID: F16PO001 Wearing The model is 1.79 m wearing size 8