Skip navigation!
Discover
Watch
Shop
More
Switch To
uk
de
fr
ca
Search
Products from
Shop
Clothing
Skirts
MSGM
Floral Denim Skirt
£421.21
£294.85
Buy Now
Review It
At Shopbop
Fabric: Denim Floral print Knee length Button at waist Zip at fly Slant front pockets Patch back pockets Unlined Shell: 100% cotton Wash cold Made in Italy.
Need a few alternatives?
DETAILS
ASOS
Full Midi Skirt
$95.27
from
ASOS
BUY
DETAILS
Pixie Market
Plaid Pencil Skirt
$45.00
from
Pixie Market
BUY
DETAILS
Club Monaco
Wayland Skirt
$495.00
from
Club Monaco
BUY
DETAILS
Zara
Contrasting Pleated Skirt
$69.90
from
Zara
BUY
More from MSGM
DETAILS
MSGM
Tartan Twill Wide-leg Pants
£390.00
£156.00
from
Net-A-Porter
BUY
DETAILS
MSGM
Msgm Tie Dye Denim Shorts
£225.00
£113.00
from
Browns
BUY
DETAILS
MSGM
Green Stripe Top
$400.00
$34.00
from
Rent The Runway
BUY
DETAILS
MSGM
Orange Tie-dye Logo One-piece Swimsuit
$230.00
$69.00
from
SSENSE
BUY
More from Skirts
DETAILS
Mango
Wool Fringed Skirt
$119.99
from
Mango
BUY
DETAILS
AMUR
Vicky Skirt
$398.00
from
Maison de Mode
BUY
DETAILS
H&M
Pleated Wrap-front Skirt
$49.99
from
H&M
BUY
DETAILS
Anthropologie
Ashton Sweater Pencil Skirt
$198.00
from
Anthropologie
BUY
Discover
R29 Stories & News
Watch
R29 Original Series & Films
Shop
R29's Most Wanted