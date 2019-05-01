Material: 85% Polyester + 15% Cotton. 100% brand new and high quality! Style: Casual, Sexy, Floral Print, Boho, Cropped, Maxi Length Occasion: Spring, Summer, Fall, Date, Party, Beach, Vacation, Wedding, At Home Package include: 1 Womens Dress Please check measurements before ordering. Please allow 1 inch/2cm difference due to hand measurement. Tag S=US 2-4: Bust: 68cm/26.8"---Waist: 60cm/23.6"---Top Length: 23cm/9.1"---Skirt Length: 80cm/31.5" Tag M=US 4-6: Bust: 73cm/28.7"---Waist: 64cm/25.2"---Top Length: 23cm/9.1"---Skirt Length: 81cm/31.9" Tag L=US 6-8: Bust: 78cm/30.7"---Waist: 68cm/26.8"---Top Length: 23cm/9.1"---Skirt Length: 82cm/32.3" Tag XL=US 8-10: Bust: 83cm/32.7"---Waist: 72cm/28.3"---Top Length: 23cm/9.1"---Skirt Length: 83cm/32.7" Attention please, before adding to cart, please make sure you choose "sold by Angashion Clothing". We can NOT guarantee the quality of the other seller's dresses.