Ganni
Floral Cotton Poplin Blouse
£195.00£117.00
At mytheresa
With this blouse, GANNI proves that winter florals are indeed a thing. Vibrant in assorted warm hues, it's made from organic cotton poplin with voluminous sleeves and a gathered waist. Fans of the Scandinavian label will instantly recognize the signature crystal-encrusted buttons on one shoulder. material: 100% cotton care instructions: machine wash at 30 degrees zipped back Designer colour name: Multicolor